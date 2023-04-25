Why there is no Lotto and Superenalotto extraction: reason and when it comes back

Why is there no Lotto and Superenalotto draw today, Tuesday 25 April 2023? The answer is very simple: today is Liberation Day, and as always when the day of the draw coincides with a holiday, the lot is postponed. So let’s see together how the calendar of Lotto and Superenalotto extractions changes, given that today, April 25, there is no. On the occasion of Liberation Day (Tuesday 25 April), the Lotto competition of 25 April 2023 is postponed until tomorrow, Wednesday 26 April. As for SuperEnalotto, Tuesday’s competition was brought forward to yesterday, Monday 24 April.

As mentioned, the move is nothing new. On the other hand, even on the occasion of Christmas or other national holidays, the Lotto and Superenalotto calendar had undergone changes. Today, April 25, 2023, therefore no extraction scheduled.

There is no lotto today: why reason. How it works, info about the game

The Lotto game consists in the extraction of five numbers, between 1 and 90, in each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once drawn, the number in question is not returned to the urn. The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the draws. They are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.

The national wheel, on the other hand, does not represent any city. In the meantime, anyone who wants to play the Lotto must choose whether to bet on all the wheels (with the exception of the National one), seeing the odds for any winnings drop tenfold, or on one (or some) of them. The maximum number of playable numbers on each wheel is ten. The player can predict the outcome of a particular number (so-called “draw”): in this case it is also possible to bet on the succession of the five numbers drawn (determined draw). You can also play two numbers (ambo and ambetto), three numbers (terno), four numbers (quaterna) or five numbers (cinquina). Are you ready to try your luck starting with the next draw? The Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto draws are held at 20 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.