The Environmental Commission of the Megalopolis activated phase 1 of environmental contingency due to ozone, in the metropolitan area and the Valley of Mexico, so this Sunday, March 24, there will be Double Not Circulating Today.

The objective is reduce the population's exposure to polluted air and the risk of harm to your health; as well as reduce the generation of pollutants and the probability of reaching high ozone concentrations again this Sunday.

The Mexico City Air Quality Monitoring System reports that this Sunday the periphery of a high pressure system that influences the ZMVM is still present, generating dry environment and clear sky with intense solar radiation, an average maximum temperature is forecast between 29 to 30 degrees Celsius. In the morning the wind will be of variable and weak direction, which will allow the pollutants to stagnate; In the afternoon, dispersion conditions will improve due to the predominance of moderate south-southwest winds and strong gusts in the Valley of Mexico.

What cars are not circulating today?

This Sunday, March 24, they must suspend their circulation, from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.:

Private use vehicles with verification hologram 2.

Private use vehicles with verification hologram 1, whose last numerical digit is 2, 4, 6, 8 and 0.

Private use vehicles with verification hologram 00 and 0, yellow sticker, plate termination 5 and 6.

Units that do not carry a verification hologram, such as old vehicles, demonstration or transfer vehicles, new ones, those with a tourist pass, foreign plates or with plates made up of letters, are subject to the same restriction as vehicles that carry a hologram 2.

Restriction on the circulation of 50% of LP gas distribution units to stationary tanks, which do not have a dry disconnection valve, whose registration termination is PAR.

Local or federal cargo vehicles stop circulating between 6:00 and 10:00 a.m., with the exception of those that are in the Self-Regulation Program of CDMX or the State of Mexico.

Taxis with verification hologram “00”, “0”, “1” or “2” that must stop circulating in accordance with the provisions indicated in sections 1), 2), and 3), will have the restriction applied to them. circulation from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Exemptions

Electric and hybrid vehicles, in addition, those that have an ecological license plate or exempt type hologram.

Vehicles that carry a valid “00” or “0” hologram, regardless of their use, regardless of the state where they are registered, may circulate if they have stickers other than yellow and finish with plates 5 and 6.

Vehicles for private use intended in manifest and urgent circumstances, to attend to a medical emergency.

Taxis can circulate from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on days when they have restrictions due to the Hoy No Circula Program, regardless of the hologram they carry, in order to support the mobility of the population.

Urban service vehicles, intended to provide emergency services, medical emergencies, health, public safety, firefighters, rescue, civil protection, environmental surveillance and water supply.

School and staff transportation vehicles that comply with current vehicle verification specifications and have the corresponding hologram and authorization.

Vehicles intended for funeral processions and transportation of funeral services, which have a current verification hologram.

Vehicles for people with disabilities that have the Permit to exempt the Today Not Circulating Due to Disability, the Disability Hologram, or license plate for people with disabilities according to the corresponding entity.

Transportation of waste and hazardous materials that have the corresponding authorization, except vehicles that transport fuels (gasoline, diesel and LPG).

Vehicles identified with a public passenger and tourism service circulation card (vans, minibuses and buses) with a federal or local license plate, which comply with current verification provisions.

Vehicles that transport goods or perishable products in units with refrigeration systems, as well as concrete mixing units.

Motorcycles are exempt from Phase I.

The population is reminded to stay informed about air quality and avoid exercising outdoors between 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

