The actors Aracely Arámbula and Arturo Carmona they had an affair years agothis happened during 2010, as both worked together in the musical staging ‘Perfume de gardenias’, however they ended up and remained friends.

Sometimes Aracely Arambula and Arturo Carmona They have talked about the romance they had together, although for months they both kept it a secret for privacy reasons.

Aracely Arambula He stated on some occasion that he did have a love affair with Arturo Carmona, the singer’s ex-husband Alice Villarreal. The first stated that she never denied the romance, but she preferred to keep it low profile.

What is related to the romance between Aracely Arámbula and Arturo Carmona becomes topical because he gave an interview for Fernando Lozano’s channel on YouTube and said that he was romantically related to the beautiful actress because they worked together.

In an interview with ‘Venga la Alegría’, Aracely, for her part, said this in recent days: “Arturo is someone I love very much. At the time of Perfume de gardenia we had a very nice romance. He always says I deny it, but it wasn’t like that. He didn’t want you guys to harass us so much.”

Aracely Arámbula, originally from Chihuahua, Mexico, admits that after having ended her relationship with Arturo Carmona, they both remained good friends And so they continue to this day and she remembers him as a good person, because he behaved wonderfully with his sons Miguel and Daniel, the result of the relationship he had with Luis Miguel.

Arturo Carmona. Instagram photo

After having participated together in ‘Perfume de gardenias’, Aracely Arámbula and Arturo Carmona They have not met again in any other project theater or television.