Because vegans are “arrogant and smug,” a restaurant bans vegan dishes from the menu. The restaurant reacted angrily to criticism.

Hamburg/London – A vegan lifestyle is not for everyone. After all, with a vegan diet you not only have to do without meat, but also all animal products. For a long time, vegan people had a hard time finding suitable dishes, even in restaurants. But now almost all restaurants in this country also offer vegan dishes. However, there are also restaurants that do not offer vegan dishes out of principle and conviction. So does the award-winning restaurant The Kitchen at London House.

Restaurant takes vegan dishes off the menu and reaps Shitstorm

The restaurant, located in the English town of Ventnor, has had enough. And by vegans. Because after the restaurant recently presented its new evening bistro menu on social media, it was criticized. The reason: The restaurant does not offer a single vegan dinner. The criticism was so massive that the restaurant even described it as “bullying” in a renewed statement.

In the statement released by the local itself on August 11, 2022 Facebook was published, the operators themselves are now teasing vegans. After all, the restaurant would have offered vegan dishes in the past, but stopped doing so out of conviction. The reason: “Because we were fed up with the arrogant and smug way of vegans”. boom! It handles that in a similar way Adlon restaurant in Berlin – they don’t want vegans there either.

Restaurant no longer serves vegans: Your lifestyle doesn’t match our way of cooking

It is not a matter of course that a restaurant also offers vegan dishes. After all, according to the restaurant, you wouldn’t be offered a steak in a vegan restaurant. The restaurant also made it clear that it makes a difference whether you don’t eat something out of conviction or for medical reasons. In the case of food intolerance, the restaurant would have reacted differently to the criticism, the statement said.

But “anyone who chooses a lifestyle through no fault of their own” must also accept other lifestyles. And that means that not all restaurants can offer vegan dishes. Vegan does not fit the way of cooking, it is said. Finally, the restaurant apologized to all those vegans who would not behave “arrogantly and complacently”.

What does vegan diet mean? With a vegan diet, people completely avoid animal products. So, in addition to meat and fish, products made from milk, eggs and even honey are also prohibited. The vegan diet is therefore often called a plant-based diet.

“We know we can’t lump everyone together. Our decision to no longer serve vegans was brought about by a militant minority who have now spoiled it for the majority,” explains the restaurant. Burger King decided differently after the Burger chain sued by a vegan for cooking vegan food on the same grill as meat. In the meantime Burger King also offers all products vegan at.

Restaurant no longer serves vegans: “Just go to a vegan restaurant”

The comments below the statement are celebrated by the majority, by the way. “You are so brave”, “absolutely right” or “your opinion, live and let live” can be found in the comment column. For all vegans, the restaurant has written a tip in the statement: “If you want to eat something vegan, just go to a vegan restaurant.”