In the dispute over how to deal with refugees in the Mediterranean, the mysterious street artist Banksy criticized the EU and confirmed his support for the rescue ship “Louise Michel”. “It is a ship of the French Navy that we converted into a lifeboat because the EU authorities are deliberately ignoring emergency calls from ‘non-Europeans’,” read the subtitles of a one-minute video that was published on Instagram on Saturday has been.

The “Louise Michel” sailing under the German flag with numerous migrants on board could no longer move safely, as the crew tweeted. It was located southeast of Lampedusa on Saturday. Calls for help were initially unsuccessful. A ten-man crew took care of 219 people on board at times, and 33 more were still in a life raft. There is already one dead on board, others are injured.

It was only recently announced that Banksy was supporting the private rescue ship. “He financed and painted the ship,” confirmed the spokeswoman for an organization that created its own website for “Louise Michel” on Friday for the German Press Agency (dpa). The spokeswoman did not want to say who the owner of the ship is.

Banksy also adopted an ironic tone in the video. “Like most people who have made it into the art world, I bought a yacht to cruise around the Mediterranean,” the video captions read. It is underlaid with photos and video sequences showing, among other things, the “Louise Michel” and black migrants in the water. On the pink painted ship, a work of art by Banksy can be seen on the ship’s wall, showing a girl with a life jacket and a heart-shaped lifebuoy.

The video, which was viewed more than 1.7 million times within a few hours, ends in the style of the “Black Lives Matter” movement with the inscription: “All Black Lives Matter” (in German: All black lives count).

Banksy’s identity remains a mystery. It is known that he came from Bristol in the south west of England and came to London in the late 1990s. He made a name for himself with socially critical and mostly controversial motifs, which often come as a surprise. (dpa)