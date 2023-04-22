Of Daniel of Diodorus

You soon learn not to get too close to a fire, but the more complex the situation in which you have to decide, the more you are forced to simplify, exposing yourself to the risk of error

Learn from mistakes? Easy to say, but the brain of humans seems rather oriented towards omissions ea repetition of mistakes. Nothing easier than to keep making bad decisions without triggering alarm signals. Maybe the brain learns quickly and well that it is not the case to get too close to a fire, but what about behavioral choices must juggle numerous biases, the tendency to distort the perception of situations and therefore the rationality of decisions. And the more complex the situation in which one finds himself having to decide, the more the brain is forced to look for some simplification, a defined process heuristic. A way that very easily leads to error.

Evolution For example, experimental studies have shown that we tend to categorize people according to ethnicity or gender in a fraction of a second, thus giving the immediate start to the prevailing gods prejudices, before a person has even had time to talk to us. A phenomenon that has had a protective meaning from an evolutionary point of view, when it was supposed to help to recognize those belonging to other tribes on the fly, but which today is the source of inevitable errors of evaluation. The process supported by

amygdala, the small brain structure is the real control unit of fear, which can only partially be governed by the prefrontal cerebral cortex, where the critical and judgment skills reside. This cognitive phenomenon explored in the book Unraveling Unconscious Bias (Bloomsbury Publishing) by cognitive neuroscientist Pragya Agarwal, to whom the site The Conversation dedicated an article.

Overcoming inherent resistance The book also clearly shows the existence of another mental bias from which it is almost impossible to escape: the confirmation bias, i.e. the tendency to believe what we are convinced of and instead to resist news and information that conflicts with what we already think we know



. A phenomenon that tends to direct us towards information sources that we already know and to become suspicious of those that present different points of view.