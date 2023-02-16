It is not just an aesthetic reason but whoever decided on this invention did so for a specific reason.

Especially in winter it is very fashionable to wear sweaters or sweatshirts that are made of wool or cotton. It truly is a must-have item that is suitable for all ages – young and old. Then there are some sweaters that have a particularity: the V-neck embroidered on the neck. Well not everyone knows that it’s not just an aesthetic peculiarity but underneath there’s a very specific reason. Here’s which one.

The motif of the embroidered and raised collar is due to the inventor of the sweatshirt, such Benjamin Russell Jrfootball player and inventor of the Russell Athletic. If you browse the company’s website, you will find the reason for the origin of the V-neck embroidered in a more double way than on the garment explained in detail.

“This thicker, triangular piece of cotton helped collect perspiration and control collar stretch after years of wear.” – it says on the site.

This is true today not only for the V-neck but also for the crew-neck collar which, if we pay attention, always has a higher embroidery than the rest of the shirt.

So if today the classic patch has remained unchanged for an aesthetic reason, in the 20s when the first sweatshirt was patented, the reason was very clear. “It was designed like a football shirt and as part of this the V-Neck was designed with a thicker piece of cotton to absorb sweat” – reads the site.

In addition to sweat, this particular shape of the thicker collar would have given the collar greater performance because it would have lasted longer. It is a historical curiosity that is very intriguing and which has been handed down over time.

Over the years, sweatshirts have also had another particular addition: the hood, an accessory that has completed the garment even more, which has now become a real must.