The aging of the skin that causes wrinkles mainly caused by the sun’s rays to which we are exposed without filters. Rather than running for cover afterwards with anti-wrinkles, it is advisable to protect yourself (especially in summer) and thus avoid even more serious problems

in search ofyouth elixira product is often overlooked anti age within everyone’s reach: the Sun protection there anti wrinkle cream which we all really need.

In fact, exposure to the sun is the most important factor foraging of the skin: ultraviolet radiations are capable of causing acute and chronic damage to the skin. Skin thickening causes an increase in expression lines, localized or widespread hyperpigmentation (spots) up to skin alterations that induce the formation of tumors (from basal cell carcinoma to squamous cell up to melanoma).

Ultraviolet rays are divided into UVC, UVB and UVA. The UVCs do not reach the earth's surface, the UVBs are more energetic than the UVAs and therefore more capable of causing mutations in the DNA in the skin cells than the latter (the UVBs are also responsible for sunburn). While UVB rays are filtered by the ozonosphere, UVA rays are held much less by this barrier and reach deeper into the skin (up to the so-called dermis) and also filter through the window. They are therefore responsible for damaging the collagen and elastic fibers of the skin. This is why they are mainly responsible for skin aging. Furthermore, UVA, although less energetic than UVB, is now considered implicated in the genesis of some skin tumours, including melanoma.

It is therefore important to protect yourself from the sun (even when it is cloudy) with sunscreens with a protective factor of 50 or 300. Furthermore, preventing and/or reducing wrinkles can help to rejuvenate the rest of the body at least a little. In fact, the link between wrinkles and health is quite close: according to a recent research, the elderly with a more youthful appearance for their age also have a lower risk of having problems such as cataracts, osteoporosis, hearing loss or chronic bronchopneumopathies, and also boast better cognitive functioning. Furthermore, some time ago, a survey of over 70s indicated that a fewer wrinkles are associated with lower mortality in the next 12 years.

Against skin aging they also play a role other factors in addition to exposure to sunlight. First of all it is important to cure skin hydration with special products, but also of the body with the right amount of water: when you are severely dehydrated, your skin appears dull and not very elastic. Every aspect that affects health also depends on the food: we increase the introduction of good fats (contained in fish, nuts and olive oil), green vegetables and red and orange foods with antioxidant and photoimmunoprotective properties. Ban the consumption of alcohol: this in fact widens the blood vessels and causes the breaking of capillaries and an increase in wrinkles. Even the lack of sleep, cigarette smoking and stress they can favor an increase in free radicals, which determines the degradation of the intercellular substance and the reduction of collagen production by the dermis cells, which is mainly responsible for skin tone.