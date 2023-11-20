Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

A cruise ship from the shipping company Carnival Cruise Lines is in the port of Miami.

It was supposed to be relaxing days on the high seas. But one cruise passenger didn’t even make it on board. Sweets in her luggage were the reason for this.

Miami – Anyone who flies on vacation should know that there are some taboos on board. Of course, having weapons in your luggage can get you into trouble. And since September 11th, liquids brought with you are no longer welcome behind security checks.

Sweets, on the other hand, have probably never gotten any traveler into major trouble. Until now. Because a future cruiser had sweets in her luggage, her vacation was canceled. The 42-year-old nurse from Texas was not even allowed to board the ship Washington Post reported.

Trouble caused by CBD gummy bears – cruise ship leaves without them

It was supposed to be a relaxing few days for Melinda Van Veldhuizen from Dallas. But when the woman wanted to board the cruise ship, she was stopped at security. A nail clipper resulted in a search of her luggage. However, the actual problem was not with the hygiene utensil.

The security officers discovered a package of gummy bears laced with hemp. The nurse stated that she used the cannabidiol bears (CBD for short) to relieve her sleep problems. Nevertheless, she had to wait for several hours accompanied by security forces and crew members. Without a happy ending – she was ultimately not allowed to embark on the journey.

The rest of the family then left the ship. The entire travel costs were still due, as Van Veldhuizen’s lawyer, Daren Stabinski, told the newspaper Washington Post complained. The costs amounted to $5,586, and an additional $700 was charged to the Texan’s credit card. The woman wasn’t even allowed on board the cruise ship, where many nasty cost traps lurk.

Lifetime cruise ban: “Violation of the ship’s rules”

But that was not all. Afterwards, the 42-year-old apparently received a letter from the cruise company Carnival Cruise Line, with which she had originally planned to travel. In it, Van Veldhuizen was informed that she was now prohibited from taking cruises with the shipping company.

“This decision is based on your conduct on the current cruise that violated the ship’s rules, compromised the safety and/or enjoyment of other guests on the ship, or caused harm to Carnival,” the letter reportedly said. And further: “Your attempt to book a future cruise will result in cancellation and loss of the deposit paid. You will be responsible for all travel costs incurred and will receive an invoice for payment to your home address.”

What is CBD actually? CBD or cannabidiol is a substance that occurs in the hemp plant but does not have an intoxicating effect. CBD is often enriched in a wide variety of foods. For example in cookies, soft drinks or chewing gum. However, the consumer advice center advises against consumption as side effects are sometimes possible. The dosage, safety and interactions are not yet fully understood. Source: Consumer advice center

The traveler had bought the gummy bears legally at a drugstore in Texas. CBD is also legally available in Florida, where the ship departed. Still, it is banned at the federal level, and most cruise lines, including Carnival Cruise Line, prohibit CBD on board.

Shipping company defends itself: “Our job is to follow federal guidelines”

In another letter, the shipping company promised loudly Washington Postthat a travel price of $1,665 would be reimbursed. Nevertheless, the 42-year-old hopes for a refund for the entire family and for the travel ban to be lifted. When contacted by the news portal, company spokesman Matt Lupoli responded in an email: “We are not here to determine where our guests want to purchase CBD or what they want to use it for on board. Our job is to follow federal guidelines and prevent prohibited items from being brought aboard our ships.”

It’s not just travelers on the water who are familiar with the problem of different customs in other countries: vacationers in Italy also had to make unpleasant acquaintances with some confusing laws. In contrast, a couple was simply left standing on the dock by an extremely punctual cruise captain.

