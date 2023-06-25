Because Prigozhin agreed to stop the Wagner group’s offensive towards Moscow

Why did Prigozhin agree to stop the Wagner group’s offensive towards Moscow? The advance of the mercenaries of the Wagner paramilitary group towards Moscow in the late afternoon of today, June 24, 2023, has stopped. The battalion leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who only this morning announced via Telegram that “the civil war in Russia has officially begun”, agreed to a de-escalation.

A decision that would have been agreed with the Belarusian president, a close ally of the Kremlin, Aleksander Lukashenko, who in turn spoke with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. According to Lukashenko, an agreement has been reached to ensure the safety of Wagner fighters and “take further steps to ease tensions”.

“We are returning our convoys to the bases to “avoid bloodshed”, Prigozhin said, confirming the halt to the advance. Precisely, the leader of the Wagner group declared: “We left on June 23 for the ‘March of justice’. In one day we marched just under 200 kilometers from Moscow. During this time, we have not shed a single drop of our fighters’ blood. Now is the time when blood can be shed. Realizing all the responsibility that this entails, we are turning our columns and leaving in the opposite direction, towards our fields, according to plan”.