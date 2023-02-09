In sparkling dresses on the Ariston stage, to the delight of all the FantaSanremo competitors who have chosen them for their teams, the Iezzi sisters are back togetherbringing to San Remo 2023 the song Fury. We haven’t seen them sing together for a long time. Why had Paola and Chiara quarreled?

After 10 years away, Paola and Chiara are back together on the Ariston stage, presenting the song Furore in the competition at Sanremo 2023. In 2013 the Iezzi sisters had decided to separate, artistically speaking. They never explained what happened.

Over the years they have told what had happened, but a real definitive reason has never been given. At the beginning Paola and Chiara had said they wanted each other dissolve by mutual agreement, a decision made together. Although, we don’t know why.

After the breakup though, Clare on Facebook published a post in which he said that no one had ever believed in them in their 17 very long career years. An accusation against the record majors and the radios.

Outside pop dance is a reality and a business, here it is not clear why we are the only ones doing it. You noticed that, didn’t you? No, here.

Because Paola and Chiara had quarreled: only later did the real reasons for the breakup be explained

Only years later did the two sisters tell what had happened. Due to the excessive stress and tensions built up during the years of great successes, they no longer traveled on the same road. In 2022 Paola in direct on Facebook he explained that they could no longer live this great dream together.

If they separated artistically, as sisters they have always remained together, facing every difficulty together. The love has always been there.