The evolution of operating systems it has been a constant in the computing world. From the inception of the Windows 3.1 operating system in the 1990s to the current Windows 11, we have seen a dramatic increase in the hardware resources required to run modern systems. In this article, we will explore the reasons for this increase in resources and how this evolution has occurred.

Transition from 16-bit to 32-bit and later to 64-bit operating systems

One of the first key factors in understanding why operating systems require more and more resources is the transition from 16-bit systems to 32-bit and later to 64-bit systems, initially, systems like Windows 3.1 were designed for 16-bit processors. bit; this meant they could address a maximum of 64 kilobytes (KB) of memory at a time, later with the advent of 32-bit processors, such as the Pentium III, memory addressing capacity was greatly expanded to 4 gigabytes (GB) , paving the way for a significant increase in performance and functionality.

The move to 64-bit was even more significant, allowing operating systems to address a virtually unlimited amount of memory—up to 18.4 million terabytes. This has paved the way for operating systems that can handle much heavier workloads and more complex applications.

The evolution of functionality

Another reason operating systems require more resources is the constant addition of new features and capabilities. Operating system developers are constantly trying to offer new features to improve usability and efficiency. This includes better graphics, better security, support for newer hardware devices and much more.

For example, Windows 11 introduced a new user interface that requires more advanced graphics than that of Windows 3.1. Additionally, modern security features, such as real-time threat detection and strong encryption, require significant computational resources.

Multitasking and application complexity

Another reason why operating systems require more resources is the improvement of multitasking support and the increasing complexity of applications. While Windows 3.1 could only handle a few applications at a time, modern systems like Windows 11 are designed to handle many applications simultaneously.

Modern applications have become more complex and advanced, requiring more computing and memory resources to run optimally, for example, video and 3D graphics processing software require powerful CPUs and large amounts of RAM to perform complex operations in real time.

Not just Windows

It must be said that this growing demand for resources does not only apply to Windows operating systems, but also extends to Linux-based operating systems, macOS and even mobile operating systems such as Android and iOS.

Even in these contexts, the same dynamics occur, with the constant development of more advanced features, greater application complexity and better hardware support that require more and more system resources; In a world where technology evolves rapidly, both users and developers must constantly adapt to ever-increasing hardware requirements to exploit the full potential of modern operating systems.

Evolving hardware support

Finally, evolving hardware support is another key factor in increasing resource demands on operating systems. Over time, hardware manufacturers release more advanced devices with more powerful CPUs, more RAM, and better-performing graphics cards. Operating systems try to take full advantage of these new hardware capabilities, thus pushing the minimum system requirements upwards.

Some exceptions

There are, however, exceptions to this trend of ever-increasing system requirements.

In the world of Linux distributions, for example, there are distros like Lubuntu and Puppy Linux that have been specifically designed to run efficiently on older hardware; Lubuntu is based on LXQt, a lightweight desktop environment, and can run great on low-resource systems, such as computers with low-power processors and a limited amount of RAM and similarly, Puppy Linux it is known for its light weight and can be run from a USB stick or CD on very old computers.

Other examples on mobile can relate to custom ROMs such as Lineage OSwhich were born both for privacy, but also to resurrect phones with dated hardware.

Another notable exception is the KaiOS operating system, which is designed specifically for low-cost mobile devices and the feature phone market; KaiOS offers a browser-based experience on resource constrained devices, allowing access to essential internet services such as WhatsApp and YouTube on less advanced mobile phones.

These exceptions show that, despite the growing demand for resources by modern operating systems, there are communities of developers and companies who are dedicated to creating efficient solutions for use on older hardware or devices with limited resources, thus ensuring the ‘access to technology to a wider audience

When switching to a later operating system gives problems

Historically macOS, for example, you couldn’t put an updated version of the same, except in some cases, this forced (and in part still forces today) to change your hardware, therefore to spend money.

The same happened with Windows, especially between the late 90s and early 2000s and in the mid-2000s with the progressive abandonment of 32-bit.

If in some cases you can install a light operating system (various Linux distributions as seen above), unfortunately in some cases it is necessary to completely change the device, given that the operating systems tend to adapt to the hardware that is put on the market; this is somewhat the case with Windows 11 which has (at least officially) quite a few installation limitations (processor, TPM, ram, etc.).

Unfortunately, if not even light Linux distributions can make up for the problem and not even updating the components (ram, processor, etc.), in this case it will be necessary (unfortunately) to change the device.

What can be said about it

In conclusion, the increase in resources required by operating systems over the years is due to a number of factors, including the transition from 16-bit to 32-bit and then to 64-bit, the addition of new features, the improvement of support for multitasking and the growing complexity of applications, as well as the evolution of hardware available on the market. While it may seem that modern operating systems are demanding on resources, this trend is primarily driven by the ongoing quest to optimize performance and user experience.