The season opens at La Scala in Milan on 7 December. The action on stage involves the mirror neurons of the observer and is associated with the effects of music with positive effects on heart rate, blood pressure and respiratory rate

As per tradition, the season opens at La Scala in Milan on 7 December. Giuseppe Verdi’s Don Carlo will be staged. But there’s more. Watching opera, even just recorded on TV, can be good for your health, starting with your heart and brain.

The study of the variation of physiological parameters in healthy subjects, both professional musicians and simple passionate music listeners, has highlighted significant correlations between decrease and regularization of heart rate and blood pressure, respiratory rate and musical profile, in particular with reference to some arias from Giacomo Puccini’s Turandot and the chorus “Va, Pensiero” from Verdi’s Nabucco, explains Lorenzo Lorusso, director of the UOC of Neurology and Stroke Unit of the Merate hospital, Neuroscience department of the ASST Lecco, editor and co-author of the book Effects of Opera Music from Brain to Body. A Matter of Wellbeing, together with Michele Augusto Riva and Vittorio Alessandro Sironi (Springer).

These findings helped c



orunderstand how opera music can convey emotions capable of improving specific cardiovascular responses both in healthy people, as a function of a better increase in some sports performances, and in sick subjects such as heart patients. Research on the so-called “operatherapy”, i.e. the possible benefits of melodrama in the medical field, is currently limited, but promising.

A real anti-aging gym Compared to traditional music therapy, attending an opera, whether at the theater or simply by listening to and watching a recording of it, determines a more intense emotional, sensorial and physical involvement. It involves the use of sight, stimulated by the scenography and costumes, and a motor "participation", determined by the movement of the characters on stage, by the development of the narrative action and by the interest of the mirror neurons: when we observe someone performing a particular gesture activates the same neurons in our brain, continues the expert. From a study that analyzed whether an opera performance can induce mirror neuron activity in spectators, it was seen how in singers who listen to and watch an opera the power of the alpha frequency band of the electroencephalogram changes compared to the resting condition. In contrast, when listening to an opera aria, the alpha band power does not change. These results suggest that the audio-visual perception of this type of show induces the activity of mirror neurons in the audience.

Neuroplasticity In short, sitting in an armchair is a bit like attending, without realizing it, a gym for the brain. This is why it is hypothesized that music, especially when it interacts with singing and movement as happens in opera and ballet, is capable of positively influencing neuroplasticity, that is, the ability to remodel and create new synaptic connections, those connections through which neurons communicate with each other, specifies the neurologist. Not by chance, patients who are not cooperative due to their physical conditions can benefit from it (bedridden, disabled or in a coma) or psychological (with dementia or mental retardation), but great effectiveness is evident especially in subjects suffering from Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. Finally, listening to music seems to play an interesting role in cases of depression and acute anxiety because it is a formidable generator of positive neuromodulators for our well-being: serotonin, dopamine and endorphins, the so-called happiness hormones.

Franklin D. Roosevelt's Federal Music Project Not only going to the theater but, more generally, dedicating oneself to the arts seems to help live better and longer. For 14 years, we read on British Medical Journalresearchers followed almost 7 thousand people aged at least 50 and discovered that those who attended a concert or went to a museum 1-2 times a year had 14 percent less likely to die during that period compared to those who did not. People who visited more frequently, every few months or more, had a 31 percent lower risk of death. For the authors, this association, which is not cause-effect, is one observational studycould be partly explained by differences in, for example, mental health and physical activity between those who do and do not engage in the arts. Already Pythagoras, Plato and Aristotle spoke of the positive effect of music on the psyche and body. Little by little, music therapy as an integrative treatment method made its way to the treatment of various diseases, psychiatric and neurological in particular, explains Lorusso. In the modern era, its positive effects for neuropsychiatric disorders were exploited, under the supervision of professionals in the medical and musical fields, for the first time during the Great Depression by the United States government, under the presidency of Franklin D. Roosevelt ( 1882-1945). The Federal Music Project he used different musical genres, including opera, operetta or chamber opera. Today music therapy has become one of the most used integrative treatments in the health and social fields.

Finally, note the flip side of the coin. Often in operasfrom those of Verdi to those of Bellini, from those Donizetti to those Rossini, health issues are recurring: neuropsychiatric diseases, sleepwalking, infectious diseases, including tuberculosis, consumption and syphilis, sensory handicaps such as blindness or deafness. On the other hand, musical melodrama, between the eighteenth and twentieth centuries, represented a window onto the society of the time.

How to compose a therapeutic playlist How do you choose a therapeutic song? The musical piece must have the aim of stimulating dormant psychic areasinvolving more complex affective levels. Some music, more than others, has these powers, specifies the neurologist Lorusso. In this regard, the scientific literature is a bit confusing, author and genre are often decided without taking into account the type of listener. The risk of proposing music that only appeals to those who "administer" it. The patient must be at the center so only a careful musical anamnesis, carried out by a music therapist, will allow the choice to be directed. At that point you can decide on a personalized playlist. The secret of the therapeutic path lies in the logical placement of the songs. Once you have identified the starting one, understand which others to add and in what order. There is no precise rule.

