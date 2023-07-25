The sanctions target three high-ranking officers of the Malian army, Colonel Sadio Camara, Minister of Defense, who also holds French citizenship, and Colonel Alu Boy Diarra and Lieutenant Colonel Adama Baghayoko, and the latter two are officials in the Air Force.

The US Treasury statement noted:

• The existence of “evidence showing that these financial officials contributed to the malign activities of the Wagner Group in Mali,” according to a US Treasury statement.

• The statement added, “These officials have made their people vulnerable to destabilizing activities and human rights violations by the Wagner Group and opened the way for the use of their country’s sovereign resources for the benefit of the Wagner Group’s operations in Ukraine.”

• Under the sanctions, any US assets owned by these officials have been frozen.

• It is forbidden to deal between these officials and American companies or individuals.

• According to Washington, since Wagner’s arrival in Mali in December 2021, the number of civilian casualties in this country has increased by 278 percent, especially due to operations launched by the Malian armed forces alongside elements of the group.

• The United States imposed sanctions on the group in June 2017, and new sanctions last January.

• The fate of the Wagner Group, which fought in Ukraine and is present in several African countries, is unknown after its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, launched a short-term rebellion in Russia that was limited to 24 hours, which was quickly aborted.

• Moscow confirmed that the group’s fate in Africa depends on the “concerned countries”.