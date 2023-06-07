The Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, affirmed that all the provisions and provisions of the Higher Education Law apply to all governmental and private higher education institutions, whether federal or local, explaining that there are articles added to the law that deal with federal higher education institutions, for reasons related to governance. And giving more independence to the Board of Trustees of these institutions, as is the practice in various parts of the world.

Al-Falasi said, during the session of the Federal National Council, held this morning: “There is a quantum leap in the higher education sector in the country, and according to international rankings, after there were only 3 Emirati universities among the top 1,000 universities in the world, now we have 11 universities among the top 1,000.” A world-class university, and this is due to the new strategy adopted by the Ministry to develop the quality of education.”

The minister revealed that the ministry had taken decisions to close 18 higher education institutions in the country, for reasons due to violations or poor quality, while giving some of them a deadline to adjust the situation and develop, stressing that before the launch of the ministry’s development strategy, the rate of closure of violating and weak educational institutions was limited, but now it is being dealt with. quickly and systematically with the institutions that have any feedback.