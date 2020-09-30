In the 3-1 defeat by Crystal Palace, McTominay was allowed to start alongside Pogba, in Brighton it was Matic’s turn. Van de Beek, on the other hand, was only a spectator and was only allowed to play in both Premier League games in the final stages. For Swart an absurdity: “A substitute – I don’t like that at all,” he said after the narrow win against Brighton .

Swart only expressed his personal opinion and acted “as a mentor and advisor to Donny”. “Donny,” he finally repeated, “is happy with every minute he gets to play in the United shirt.”