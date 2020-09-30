After his move to Manchester United Donny van de Beek has to queue up for now. The former Dutch international Sjaak Swart therefore practiced after The Red Devils beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-2 first criticism of coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Consultant Guido Albers defused the situation Sky Sports.
With Donny van de Beek, Manchester United have once again strengthened their midfield position. The 23-year-old Dutchman came from Ajax Amsterdam for 39 million euros, but will first have to fight for a regular place on the ten or eight. Bruno Fernandes is in the first-mentioned position, and Paul Pogba on the double six. In addition to the world champion, there is still one place available, but Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic also make claims on this.
In the 3-1 defeat by Crystal Palace, McTominay was allowed to start alongside Pogba, in Brighton it was Matic’s turn. Van de Beek, on the other hand, was only a spectator and was only allowed to play in both Premier League games in the final stages. For Swart an absurdity: “A substitute – I don’t like that at all,” he said after the narrow win against Brighton VoetbalPrimeur.
The 82-year-old is a kind of mentor for van de Beek, so he keeps a close eye on his career with the Red Devils. He is not satisfied with the reservist role: “I couldn’t do that if I got on the pitch four minutes before the end of the game,” said Swart. “But I have to say he had three good moves. He did well in those few minutes.”
Even before a premature discussion about van de Beek’s role under Solskjaer arises, consultant Guido Albers saw himself Sky Sports Forced to take a stand: “Donny is very happy at Manchester United and has a great relationship with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the club officials and his new team-mates,” he said. “Since his move from Ajax, which I negotiated at his request, there have been no problems at all.”
Swart only expressed his personal opinion and acted “as a mentor and advisor to Donny”. “Donny,” he finally repeated, “is happy with every minute he gets to play in the United shirt.”
