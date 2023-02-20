Al-Ahly indicated that it was waiting for the implementation of the regulations and laws after the attacks and abuses that the team was subjected to, which contradict all sports ethics and the regulations governing the game, according to Al-Ahly’s statement.
Al-Ahly had suffered a 1-0 loss against Al-Hilal of Sudan, in the opening matches of the African Champions League, in the second round of the group stage.
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) decided to refer Al-Ahly’s complaint against the Sudanese Crescent to the Disciplinary Committee to take appropriate decisions during the next few days.
What happened?
This is what came in the official statement of Al-Ahly club:
- A member of the Sudanese Crescent medical staff assaulted Al-Ahly player Mohamed Abdel Moneim with a medical device.
- The referee expelled this person, but he did not leave the stadium, remained on the Al-Hilal bench, insulted Al-Ahly goalkeeper Muhammad Al-Shennawy, and tried to attack him after the end of the match.
- Members of the administrative staff of Al-Hilal Club assaulted Ali Lotfi and Hamdi Fathi, Al-Ahly players.
- Al-Hilal Club did not provide safety for Al-Ahly during its presence in Sudan, and its fans committed attacks and violations.
- This scenario was repeated in the past “several times,” according to Al-Ahly’s statement.
