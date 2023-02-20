Al-Ahly indicated that it was waiting for the implementation of the regulations and laws after the attacks and abuses that the team was subjected to, which contradict all sports ethics and the regulations governing the game, according to Al-Ahly’s statement.

Al-Ahly had suffered a 1-0 loss against Al-Hilal of Sudan, in the opening matches of the African Champions League, in the second round of the group stage.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) decided to refer Al-Ahly’s complaint against the Sudanese Crescent to the Disciplinary Committee to take appropriate decisions during the next few days.

What happened?

This is what came in the official statement of Al-Ahly club: