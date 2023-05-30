Clara Chia It shakes social networks every time it is captured in public. Her appearances generate a wave of comments among those who focus on her physical appearance and those who do not hesitate to compare her with Shakira.



The new girlfriend of the former Catalan player Gerard Piqué continues to show that she is much more adapted to the media exposure that her relationship with the world champion has brought her.

This weekend, the young Catalan went to a concert with Piqué. And in the midst of criticism of her attendance at the Coldplay event, a band led by Chris Martin, a great friend of Shakira, Clara Chía was the sensation.

A video published on social networks shows how they interrupted her in the middle of the concert to ask her for a photograph.

a diva

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía (left).

His new appearance in public allowed new photos of him to flood social networks.

The chain of comments has not been long in coming, since the groups of followers of the new couple do not lower it as ‘goddess’.

“VERY SEXY!” Describes one of the fan accounts, which posts a photo just before the concert of Coldplay.



“What a queen”, is another of the nicknames for Clara in a photo in which she is seen from the front. She wears dark glasses, wears jeans and a black jacket as she walks hand in hand with Piqué.

But Clara is also winning the affection of some followers. In a video shared by the presenter Catalina Mora, you can see the moment in which a woman approaches her, in the Lluís Companys Olympic stadium, during the Coldplay concert.

The young woman, the recording demonstrates, asks Piqué’s girlfriend for a photo.

Clara Chía, in a boost of confidence, agreed to the follower’s request. And her face, very smiling, was complemented by the joy of the stranger.

“Clara Chía is asked for photos like Shakira,” they comment in the replicas of the video.

