Following an attack launched by the Hamas movement on Israeli towns on October 7, the US government organized charter flights to help its citizens leave Israel for Europe after many airlines suspended their flights to Israel.

The US State Department says that it helped about 1,300 Americans of Palestinian origin to leave Gaza and escape the Israeli retaliatory bombing in several ways, including coordination with the Israeli and Egyptian authorities to transfer them to Egypt.

According to the two American families suing the Biden administration, the United States has not taken steps to allocate flights or to help secure the exit of an estimated 900 American citizens, residents, and family members who are still trapped in Gaza, considering this a violation of their constitutional rights.

Yasmine Agha, who has family stuck in Gaza and helped file the lawsuit, said in an interview that “there is a lot the US government can do and it has chosen not to do so for the sake of the Palestinians.”

The State Department declined to comment on the lawsuit, but a spokesman said the department was working to remove more Americans and their family members from Gaza.

The White House referred questions related to this lawsuit to the Department of Justice, which has not yet commented.

United Nations estimates indicate that up to 85 percent of the densely populated Gaza Strip population of 2.3 million people have been displaced.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Wednesday in the US District Court in Indianapolis, accuses the federal government of failing to protect American citizens in a war zone and depriving Americans of Palestinian origin of the right to protection stipulated in the US Constitution.

The lawsuit seeks to force the government to begin evacuation efforts and ensure the safety of citizens “on an equal basis with other civilians in the same war zone.”