And the “Federal Trade Commission” stated in a statement published on Monday that it accuses Microsoft of having collected, between 2015 and 2020, personal data of children and adolescents under the age of 13 registered on the online gaming platform of the “Xbox” console, without informing the parents, and keeping it.

In order to create an account, the user is required to provide a name, surname, email address, and date of birth.

The FTC noted that Microsoft “violated the law” on Children’s Online Privacy Protection (COPA).

“The decision we propose allows parents to protect the privacy of their children’s data on Xbox and limits the information Microsoft can collect and retain about minors,” the statement quoted committee chair Samuel Levine as saying.

“This action would also clarify that avatars, biometric data and information about children’s health are not exempt” from the Minors Privacy Act, he added.

A federal court must approve the decision for it to take effect.

“Microsoft will need to take several actions to strengthen privacy protections for children who use its Xbox platform,” the FTC said in its statement.

Under the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, online services and websites intended for children under the age of 13 are required to inform parents of personal information they collect and obtain parental consent.

A Microsoft spokesperson told AFP that Xbox will “comply with the agency’s order” and develop a new identity and age verification process to deliver age-appropriate experiences.