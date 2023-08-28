The launch services unit of the company said in a post on the social networking site X, that the launch operation was canceled 24 minutes before the scheduled time because the wind conditions in the upper atmosphere were not favorable.

The rocket was scheduled to launch from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan at 9:26 a.m. local time.

The agency said in a live broadcast on YouTube that the company responsible for the launch will provide more details at a later time.

The rocket carries the “SmartLander” spacecraft for lunar exploration and an X-ray imaging satellite.