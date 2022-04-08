BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – The Central Bank reported this Friday that the IBC-Br data for February will not be released next Thursday, as foreseen in the calendar of the leading indicator of GDP, due to the civil servants’ strike.

“In due course, we will inform you 24 hours in advance of the new dates for disclosures,” the BC said in a note.

Earlier, the municipality had already informed that the weekly Focus report, which brings market projections for a series of indicators, including inflation, will also not be released on Monday. It will be the second week in a row that it will start without Focus.

According to the BC, members of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) continue to have updated access to data on market expectations for inflation and will be able to use them for monetary policy decisions despite the strike.

The weekly exchange rate data and the update of the Savings Report, which is always released on the fourth business day of the month, also do not have a release date, said the BC.

In recent weeks, BC officials have been pressing the government to grant salary readjustments and restructure careers in the agency, with occasional stoppages that were already affecting the dissemination of statistics and other services. A week ago, on Friday, an indefinite strike broke out.

(Brasília newsroom)

