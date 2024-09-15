UEFA has said England risks being “banned” from hosting or even taking part in the European Championship if British Prime Minister Keir Starmer goes ahead with plans to set up a “football oversight body”.

In a letter to Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, UEFA said there should be “no government interference in the running of football”.

This comes in the wake of government plans to set up an independent football regulatory body.

In the letter, seen by several British media outlets, UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis warned against plans in the King’s Speech that would give the new governing body powers to oversee clubs in English football leagues.

He said the game’s independence was a “fundamental requirement”.

The exclusion would prevent English clubs from being able to compete in the Champions League and other UEFA competitions, as well as the national team being unable to participate in or host the European Championship.