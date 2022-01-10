The new measures of ECOWAS represent a significant hardening of its attitude towards Mali, whose interim authorities have proposed holding elections in December 2025 instead of February, as was originally agreed with the bloc.

In a statement issued after an emergency summit in Ghana’s capital, Accra, the group said it found the proposed timetable for transition to constitutional rule totally unacceptable.

She added that this schedule “simply means that any illegitimate military transitional government will take the Malian people hostage.”

The 15-member bloc said it agreed to impose additional sanctions with immediate effect. This included closing the members’ land and air borders with Mali, suspending non-essential financial transactions, freezing state financial assets in ECOWAS commercial banks, and recalling the ambassadors of ECOWAS member states from Bamako.

Meanwhile, the West African Economic and Monetary Union instructed all financial institutions under its umbrella to immediately suspend Mali’s membership, which means halting the country’s access to regional financial markets.

There has been no response so far from the Malian authorities, who have blamed the delay in part on the challenge of organizing strong democratic elections amid a violent hard-line insurgency.

Under previous sanctions, Mali’s membership in the group has been suspended and members of the transitional authority and their relatives are subject to travel bans and asset freezes.