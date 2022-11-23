The scenes showed, in particular, a crowd of workers walking during the day in a street, facing riot police and people wearing white isolation uniforms.

The factory is located in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, in the middle of China.

One of the live-streamed videos shows dozens of workers demonstrating at night, chanting “Let’s defend our rights” in front of lines of policemen and a police vehicle.

Foxconn is a huge group that assembles electronic products for many international brands and is the main contractor for the “Apple” group.

In recent months, the Taiwanese company has faced an increase in the number of Covid-19 infections at its huge site in Zhengzhou, which employs more than two hundred thousand people, who are generally accommodated on site.

And Foxconn decided to impose a stone on the site and the workers inside it. However, hundreds of them fled the site in panic after that on foot.

The Taiwanese group is the largest private sector employer in China, employing more than one million people in about thirty factories and research institutes across the country.