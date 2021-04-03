Walter Kohl, son of the late former Federal Chancellor Helmut Kohl, has filed a lawsuit against the federal government, according to a media report. His company has not yet been paid for the delivery of one million FFP2 masks.

E.One of the sons of the late former Federal Chancellor Helmut Kohl (CDU), Walter Kohl, has filed a lawsuit against the federal government over a business with corona protective masks. According to a report in the “Bild” newspaper, he is suing Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) at the Bonn Regional Court for approximately 5.5 million euros. The newspaper relies on a spokeswoman for the regional court.

The background to this is a delivery of one million FFP2 protective masks in the spring of last year. At that time the company Kohl Consult GmbH took part in a tender by the ministry and received the order to deliver one million FFP2 masks at a unit price of 4.50 euros. The ministry has not yet paid the bill.

Kohl told the “Bild” newspaper: “I don’t understand why Jens Spahn and his ministry deliberately break their own contracts. The principle of keeping contracts apparently does not apply to the two of them. “A spokesman for the Ministry of Health said:” We will not comment on the details of ongoing proceedings. “