From: Caroline Schaefer

High temperatures and hardly any cooling at night: Heat can become a health hazard – even at work. That is why medical officers are now demanding appropriate regulations.

Frankfurt – This year’s summer is participating heat waves and tropical conditions noticeable. Even in the office, on the construction site or in production halls, sweaty temperatures quickly become exhausting. The persistent high temperatures are a health hazard represent. In view of this, medical officers are now calling for the introduction of a siesta based on the southern European model in Germany. You can read an overview of what this means here.

Medical officers call for siesta for Germany: “Get up early, work productively in the morning”

“We should be guided by the way southern countries work when it’s hot: get up early, work productively in the morning and take a siesta at noon,” said the chairman of the Federal Association of Physicians in the Public Health Service (BVÖGD), Johannes Nießen, to the newspapers of the editorial network in Germany (RND). At least in the summer months, the concept should be adopted in this country.

In southern European countries it is particularly hot around noon. Employees should avoid the heat with an extended lunch break. Part of the work is done in the early hours of the morning.

Siesta in Germany? Because of the heat, people are “not as efficient as usual”

People are “not as productive as usual” in intense heat, the chairman explained. “Poor sleep with a lack of cooling at night also leads to concentration problems.” The Federal Environment Agency sees hot days in combination with tropical nights over a longer period of time as “extremely problematic”. People are not only exposed to extreme heat during the day, but also find it difficult to recover due to the lack of cooling at night.

highest temperature over 30 degrees Celsius Night in which the temperature does not drop below 20 degrees Source: DWD

Again and again employees demand “Heat-free” on particularly hot days. Therefore, from the point of view of the public health officer, complex work requirements should be shifted to the early hours of the morning. “You also need enough fans and lighter clothing, even if the dress code in the office doesn’t allow it,” says Nießen. Basically, you should make sure to drink enough and eat light food in several smaller portions. A cold footbath under the desk can also help to cool down in the home office.

Is there a siesta in Germany because of the heat? Offices should close from 35 degrees

DGB board member Anja Piel called on employers to regularly prepare heat risk assessments during the summer months. This can ensure occupational safety during high temperatures. “Employers must protect their employees from the heat – working in the heat is stressful for employees and, in the worst case, endangers their health,” she said RND.

To date, risk assessments are not yet a standard in companies. Piel spoke of a “failure by employers that is completely unacceptable in view of climate change and extremely hot summers”. Their demands also include: closing offices with temperatures of more than 35 degrees – unless employers offer any tools.

According to experts, climate change is showing that extreme heat is becoming “more frequent and more severe” in Europe. In Hesse should help action plans against the heat. (kas/AFP)