The Times of Israel newspaper reported that the latest figures indicate that 6,125 of the wounded are Israeli army soldiers, police officers and other security forces.

She added: “Of these, 2,005 people have already been identified as suffering from permanent disability.”

She highlighted that the number of physically and psychologically injured people is likely to rise as the war continues, while many of them will need long-term rehabilitation operations.

She explained: “Health Ministry information, which was shared with the Knesset a month after the war, indicates that Israel is not prepared to deal with the number of wounded soldiers and civilians, along with other patients who need rehabilitation after surgery or illness.”

When the war broke out on October 7, Israel had 780 rehabilitation beds, but by October 18, there were only 150 beds available for new patients.

These details highlight the difficulties faced by the healthcare system in Israel, at a time when the country's leaders insist on the necessity of continuing military operations until “Hamas is eliminated.”