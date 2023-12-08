So Spectacularly, just as Ukraine is making a U-turn in its minority policy, the fronts are also changing: the two Hungarian minority associations KMKSZ and UMSDZ, which are otherwise rarely at a loss for sharp statements about discrimination against their ethnic group, are praising the new legislation as a possible path to “substantial” improving their situation. While their representatives, according to the Hungarian-language portal “KISZó”, praise the “forward-looking initiative” with a view to the hoped-for EU accession negotiations, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán does not want to know anything more about an EU perspective for Ukraine for the time being. The head of government in Budapest is calling for the start of accession negotiations to be taken off the agenda of next week’s EU summit and hinting that he could veto it.

This Friday happened what the Hungarian-speaking Ukrainian journalist Sándor Horváth compared to Christmas in his anticipation: the parliament in Kiev passed with a large majority a whole package of legal changes that correspond to the demands of the EU and the minority associations. The most notable change is that lawmakers reversed the core of a 2017 law that would ban public schools from teaching predominantly minority languages. They also defused the plan to introduce an obligation to translate into Ukrainian at events if several people request this. In order to preserve cultural heritage, bookstores should be allowed to sell more than 50 percent of their writing products in a language other than Ukrainian, unlike a law passed last year.