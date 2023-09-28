FromFabian Müller close

The Kerch Bridge is used to supply Russian troops, but represents an immense risk for the Kremlin. An alternative route is now being built.

Moscow/Simferopol – The Russian state railway has started building a connecting line to the occupied territories in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. This is reported by the Ukrainian weekly newspaper Kyiv Post citing the exiled mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko.

The aim is to further increase control over the region and improve military logistics, Andryushchenko wrote on Telegram. A central part of the construction work will be the repair of a bridge near Mariupol, which would enable transport from inside Russia to the front depots used by Moscow’s armed forces. Initial work on the damaged bridge has already begun.

Russia is building a new railway line: Kremlin wants to better supply its own troops

Currently, the Kremlin can only supply Russian forces operating in the south and east via a bridge over the Kerch Strait and Crimea. But this bridge was repeatedly attacked by Ukraine, parts of it were also destroyed, and for months it could only be used to a limited extent. The aftermath of a Ukrainian attack in October 2022, in which a truck bomb brought rail traffic to a standstill for four months, is still being felt today. For example, trains can no longer be fully loaded when they want to cross the bridge.

See also School graduates | The police cleared the parks, in Kuopio young people were taken to the tube Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia

Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, one of the most important railway lines connecting the Russian and Ukrainian rail networks ran over a bridge near the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. It was blown up by retreating Ukrainian troops in March 2022, and the railway connection between southwest Russia and southeast Ukraine has been interrupted since then.

New Russian railway line: Kerch Bridge identified as a risk

Since then, Russia has been forced to supply the occupied territories via a 400-kilometer detour via the Kerch Bridge and Crimea. According to the report, the Kremlin also plans to build a main line that will connect the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol, Volnovakha and Donetsk with the Russian railway. Freight and passenger traffic between the Donetsk Oblast and the Russian Taganrog-Rostov route is to be expanded.

Russia has been trying to better protect the Kerch Bridge from Ukrainian attacks for several months. In July, barges and ferries were sunk near the bridge to deter maritime drone attacks. Attacks from boats loaded with explosives are now being recorded again and again, and the Kerch Strait is currently considered particularly unsafe.

Video: Huge column of smoke: violent explosions on the Crimean bridge

The Ukrainian News Agency UNIAN recently quoted the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, as saying that Ukraine would continue to attack and eventually destroy the Kerch Bridge. The country wants to first destroy Russia’s military supply chain in the regions occupied by Moscow. According to Budanov, this is an important preliminary step towards the liberation of all areas from Russian troops. (fmu)