In 2020 there were significantly fewer asylum seekers in the EU. The reason for the decline in the numbers is obviously the corona crisis, it said. Before the lockdown in March, an increase was noted. With the lockdown, the numbers collapsed dramatically.

D.he numbers of asylum seekers in Germany and in the European Union have fallen by around a third this year. In Germany, 93,710 initial applications for asylum were registered between January and the end of November, according to data from the EU statistical authority Eurostat.

In 2019 as a whole, there were 142,450, in the previous year 161,885. The statistics show a similar decline for all 27 EU countries together: By the end of November, the EU statistical authority had submitted 370,745 applications, compared with 675,535 in the previous year. The newspapers of the Funke media group (Friday) first reported on the evaluation.

The Federal Republic of Germany will remain the most important target country for asylum seekers in Europe in 2020 with around 24 percent of all initial applications in the first nine months, reported the Funke newspapers.

Behind Spain came with almost 23 percent (70,655) of the applications and France with 19 percent (58,468). The three EU states Germany, France and Spain together accounted for two thirds of all initial asylum applications in the 27 EU states. Hungary registered the fewest asylum seekers in the EU with only 70 initial applications from January to the end of September.

