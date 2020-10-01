The two American airlines send thousands of employees on forced leave. You are increasing the pressure on Republicans and Democrats to agree on a new aid package in the wake of the Corona crisis.

The travel business has collapsed due to the global pandemic. The American Airlines check-in terminals at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia are points. Image: AFP

W.e American airlines American Airlines and United Airlines are starting this Thursday, as planned, with the forced leave of thousands of employees due to the slump in travel business as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Both companies had already warned against this step a few weeks ago. 19,000 employees at American Airlines and around 13,000 at United Airlines are affected.

The two American airlines are thus increasing the pressure on the negotiations of the White House and representatives of the American House of Representatives and Senate. There, Republicans and Democrats had not yet been able to agree on a further aid package in the wake of the Corona crisis, in which aid for the airlines could also be extended. The Democrats’ proposal currently includes a $ 25 billion package for aviation, which has been hard hit by the Corona crisis.

Doug Parker, head of American Airlines, expressed in a letter to the workforce, his deepest regret that the company was forced to take a compulsory leave of absence. “That’s not what you all deserve.”

American Airlines and United Airlines had already put pressure on Washington in the past few weeks with announcements of threatened layoffs and compulsory leave. A rescue package for the airlines expired at the end of September.

In return for $ 25 billion in government aid in the Corona crisis, American airlines such as American Airlines had to undertake not to cut their staff until the end of September. Now a wave of layoffs threatens. However, both airlines stated that affected employees could be called back if negotiations on further aid lead to an agreement in the next few days.