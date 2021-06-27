In February of this year we told you that the actress Ai kayano, who plays Darkness in the anime of KonoSuba, he had gotten in trouble for certain statements he made.

That was in relation to visiting a well-known Shinto shrine in Japan, Yasukuni. In a radio program he commented that it was not a very good idea to visit the place in the Chinese New Year. Some even accused this interpreter of making racist comments.

The Darkness actress was surrounded by controversy

All because in that place homage is paid to the Japanese soldiers who fell in the Second World War, and in that season it is very visited, especially by Chinese.

The fact is that some cataloged what she said as xenophobic, and she had to apologize. Although the context of his words was never clear, some Japanese were angry that he did so. Since then it seems that things are not going very well for Kayano with the series.

KonoSuba actress accused of racist comments

Recently, it was revealed that KonoSuba was withdrawn from Bilibili, a legal Chinese anime distribution site that is very popular. It is not entirely clear what the above was due to, whether it is temporary or permanent.

But some believe it is due to what this actress said. It would be very strange, since she has a long career in voice acting. If it were for your participation, then many animated series should come out of this platform of streaming.

KonoSuba is just one of the anime in which he participated

There are those who believe that Ai kayano He has ‘fallen from the grace’ of Chinese fans, to such a degree that any involvement of his has problems. Now, what explanation has the removal of KonoSuba from Bilibili?

Like any other work, there are rights associated with it. There is a possibility that this service has not renewed them, and that is why you decided to withdraw it. Others believe it could be due to negative consumer ratings.

Specifically, the Chinese, who may not like this actress. However, the only one who can clarify the situation is Bilibili. Everything else falls into the realm of speculation, at least for the moment.

What are you doing today Kayano? Well, he is dedicated to his career. 2021 has been a very busy year for her, and she has not lacked work. He participated in several anime and will continue to do so. The same can be said for movies and video games.

Fountain.



