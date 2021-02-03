On the FC Bayern stressful weeks wait. Within the current Bundesliga season, the record champions must take part in the FIFA Club World Cup as the reigning Champions League winner. Bayern will start the mini-tournament on Monday, February 8th. The game schedule now also has an impact on the upcoming game day of the league.
On Friday evening, the league leaders will meet Hertha BSC in Berlin. Immediately after the game, FC Bayern will travel to Qatar, where the Club World Cup will take place. So that the quick departure can take place and there are no delays (mainly due to the mandatory corona tests), the game takes place half an hour earlier than planned, i.e. at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
The decision was made after consultation of all parties involved, announced the FCB on the club website. “On behalf of FC Bayern, I would like to thank DAZN, Sky, Hertha BSC and the DFL for the flexibility and the cooperative, partnership-like behavior,” Bayern board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was quoted as saying.