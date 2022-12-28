Unprecedented reluctance of Yemeni university students to study. The faculties of education and human sciences have witnessed a sharp decline in their demand.

As a result, academics sounded an imminent danger to the future of generations and the country, stressing the need to re-evaluate this reluctance, and to develop real solutions and remedies for it.

The Vice President for Student Affairs at the University of Aden, Muhammad al-Attas, explains, “We focus the state’s attention on these specializations in order to raise the level of awareness among students and the living standards of teachers in these specializations at the university, because we suffer from a staff shortage and the failure to appoint and qualify secondees.”

Haitham Al-Samei, a Yemeni young man, a high school graduate, was forced by circumstances to join the labor market directly, due to the scarcity of jobs, to work as a mechanic for a daily wage.. The same is the case with many of his people who share the same suffering that made them forced to leave continuing university education.

Al-Samei tells “Sky News Arabia” the reasons that forced him to interrupt his studies before entering the university, saying: “The situation forced me to drop out of school and leave education to go into the field of work and so that a person can live and spend on his family and home. I, others, and many young people cannot enroll in studies and colleges.” and institutes because of the harsh living conditions.”

In addition to the general decline, educators believe that students tend to prefer applied majors, as they directly integrate them into the labor market, which highlights the importance of opening new specializations, modernizing and reviving educational and human specializations.

Concerned persons attribute the reasons for the growing reluctance of students to enroll in university studies to a number of reasons, most notably the difficult political and economic conditions the country is going through, in addition to the absence of a government strategy to deal with this problem.