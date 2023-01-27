The union said that the auto industry’s demand for semiconductors will triple until 2030, explaining that the auto industry will become the third largest buyer of semiconductors at that time, after the mobile phone industry and data storage companies.

The German Federation of the Automotive Industry called on the European Union to invest in the production of electronic chips for the automotive industry on a larger scale, to reduce dependence on suppliers from Asia.

He added that about 60 percent of industry demand for electronic chips during this decade will be in larger semiconductors, although producers are currently investing mainly in smaller semiconductors.

The global auto industry has been suffering from a shortage of key components caused by the coronavirus over the past two years, especially semiconductor chips, in addition to supply chain problems.

It is noteworthy that car production in Britain during the past year has fallen by 10 percent on an annual basis, marking its lowest level in more than 6 decades, due to the global shortage of semiconductors, and Corona restrictions in China.