The coronavirus pandemic seems endless and cell phone manufacturers, like Manzana, they already took note. The next iPhone 13 could mark the return of one of the most requested security features by its users and, at the same time, solve the unlocking the phone without removing the chinstrap.

The possible return of Touch ID As a method of biometric identification it is not something that really attracts attention. The fingerprint reader is a classic of rumors in the preview of each launch of the next iPhone.

However, this fingerprint sensor did not arrive for the three iPhone 12 models. Anyway, it is clear that Apple was working on it and now it can be released in the next iPhone 13 or in an intermediate model, like the rumored iPhone 12S.

Apparently it would be one more security option and it would not replace facial unlocking (Face ID), which continues to be the preferred option for Apple considering it more secure; This makes sense considering that the iPhone 12S will likely be very similar to the iPhone 12.

Of course, unlike those old sensors, the new one that Apple phones could incorporate it will not be through a round button on the front.

iPhone doesn’t want to go back to the old Touch ID design with the physical button on the front.

As that design is completely forgotten by the Cupertino giant, the plans would now go to install a sensor under screen, which would avoid having to resort to Face ID when the user is wearing the chinstrap.

Another alternative would not be a fingerprint reader located under the screen, but in one of the side buttons, emitting a short-wave infrared light that would bounce and be captured by a photosensitive sensor, as they have several Android models.

At least those are Apple’s plans, which were leaked by Bloomberg in an article that also details some of the novelties that will arrive in this possible iPhone 13.

Among the speculations that sound strongly, it is mentioned that the next Apple cell phones -especially the most expensive of the series- will have on their screen a refresh rate of 120Hz, a feature that had been rumored for the iPhone 12 and that ultimately fell through.

As for the size, there would not be too many novelties. It is said that the iPhone 13 would arrive with dimensions similar to those of the current series. This is 5.4 inches, 6.1 inches, and 6.7 inches.

It is expected that they will include support for 5G networks (the main novelty of the 12 series) and that they will arrive with the not yet announced A15 chip of the house, all this pushed by iOS 15, the next version of Apple’s mobile operating system.

On the other hand, Bloomberg also confirmed other rumors, such as the upcoming launch of a new improved iPad Pro with Mini-LED screen, in addition to a new basic iPad, and even the development of the first flexible screens for a model that competes with the Galaxy. Fold 2, Galaxy Flip Z, and the Motorola Razr 5G.

SL