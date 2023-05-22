Law firms Coen Emanuel and Ballas, which are already suing the Swiss FCA on behalf of investors holding A-tier bonds, have received multiple requests from senior managers at Credit Suisse to take legal action on their behalf, the paper said.

Hundreds of Swiss Credit Suisse Group bondholders have sued the Swiss Banking Supervisory Authority after writing off the value of their bonds issued by Credit Suisse, which amounted to $1.7 billion before the troubled bank was sold to Swiss rival UBS Group with government backing. swiss.

The legal services company, Palace Partners, which filed the lawsuit before a Swiss court on April 18, confirmed that the Banking Supervision Authority does not have the right to order the write-off of the value of the bonds, and demanded that its clients obtain compensation for the full value of the bonds.

The company represents 90 investment institutions and asset management companies that own bonds from Credit Suisse, called “Additional First Class”, or “AT1”, with a value of $ 1.35 billion, along with 700 individual investors and family companies who own bonds worth $ 300 million.

And last March, Swiss bank UBS agreed to buy Credit Suisse for 3 billion francs ($3.24 billion).

This step came after the Swiss Federal Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank and the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority asked the two banks to quickly complete the deal to restore the necessary confidence in the stability of the Swiss economy and banking system, according to a statement issued by Credit Suisse, on Sunday evening.

According to the terms of the deal, each Credit Suisse shareholder will receive one UBS share for every 22.48 shares he owns in Credit Suisse, equivalent to 0.75 francs for each Credit Suisse share, bringing the total value of the deal to about 3 billion francs.

The market value of Credit Suisse in early March, before the exacerbation of its financial problems, was $8.55 billion.