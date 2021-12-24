“Norman was hoping to return to the squad, but he underwent surgery to repair his pelvic injury, and therefore he will be out of action for the foreseeable future,” club coach Dean Smith said in a press conference ahead of Norwich’s meeting with his guest, Arsenal, on Sunday.

Smith, whose team occupies the last place among the twenty Premier League teams, indicated that a number of cases of Corona virus had appeared in the ranks of his team, but he did not reveal the number of infected players.

The Norwegian international Norman, 25, has made nine Premier League games this season with Norwich, and his last appearance was in his team’s 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers last November when he was forced to leave the match due to injury.