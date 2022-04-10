The notice of the violation was accompanied by pictures taken by the speed control radar on a street in the Turkish city of Istanbul.

The wife became suspicious of infidelity after she insinuated that there was a second person next to her husband in the front seat.

What increased the wife’s anger was that the photo blurred the features of the second person, under the pretext of “privacy laws”, which led her to believe that her husband was with another woman.

In the details of the story, the husband, Metin Erdağı, bought a large doll at a flea market in Istanbul, then placed it next to him in the front seat of the car, and set out for his home in Hasm Kasimpaşa.

On his way back, a speed camera caught him traveling at 96 km/h, in an area where the speed should not exceed 80 km/h.

The violation later arrived at his home, and his wife, Nazan Erdji, was the first to open it, which made her enter a state of anger and jealousy, before revealing to her the truth of what had happened.