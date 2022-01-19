DThe Berlin public prosecutor’s office has initiated investigations against the entire federal executive committee of the Greens because of controversial special corona payments. There is “the initial suspicion of infidelity,” said the spokesman for the Berlin Public Prosecutor’s Office, Martin Steltner, of the AFP news agency on Wednesday. The reason for this was “several ads” from private individuals. steltner confirmed information from the magazine “Spiegel”. The investigations have been ongoing since January 6th. It’s about the lowest level of suspicion.

The public prosecutor’s office had informed the presidium before the investigation began because of the immunity of members of the Bundestag. According to a Bundestag resolution, such investigations are then permitted after 48 hours.

Payments were already objected to in October 2021

A Greens spokesman also confirmed that there were investigations. “It’s about the participation of the members of the federal executive board in decisions on the payment of so-called ‘corona bonuses’,” explained the party spokesman. In 2020, all employees of the Green Federal Office received the corona bonus of 1,500 euros per person. He was supposed to compensate for the burdens that arose from working in the home office and the renovation of the building.

According to the Greens spokesman, the board was entitled to make the relevant decisions “from the point of view of all those involved”. The members have since repaid the bonuses. “The board members concerned and the federal office are cooperating fully with the public prosecutor’s office in order to clarify the matter quickly and completely.”

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Economics Minister Robert Habeck, both of whom are currently Green Party chairmen, belong to the six-member federal executive board. Other members are the deputy federal chairmen Jamila Schäfer and Ricarda Lang, federal manager Michael Kellner and treasurer Marc Urbatsch.

Internal party auditors had already objected to the payments to the board in October 2021. The bonus was also paid to the six members of the federal executive board, which, according to the auditors, was not covered by internal party regulations.

Union demands rapid clarification

“In fact, only the 300 euros stipulated in the collective agreement were covered.” The Federal Finance Council, which includes the Federal Treasurer and delegates from the state associations, would have been better off approving this step, the auditors noted, “since a financial regulation should not be made solely by the beneficiaries”. . At that time, in the case of the board of directors, in addition to the Corona bonus, the auditors also criticized a special payment in 2019, which was justified, among other things, by the good election result in the European elections.

Baerbock and Habeck will not run again as federal chairmen of the party after they have switched to the federal government as foreign minister and economics minister. The previous deputy chair Lang and the foreign politician Omid Nouripour are applying for the successor.

The parliamentary manager of the Union faction, Thorsten Frei, called for a speedy clarification of the events in the “Rheinische Post”. “The question arises as to how it can happen that a Green Party committee makes a decision from which the members of this committee primarily benefit financially,” said the CDU politician. There is a suspicion that internal party rules could have been violated. “This should be clarified as soon as possible, above all for the sake of political credibility.”