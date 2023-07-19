Home page World

From: Caroline Schaefer

A family father imports an antique holiday souvenir from his vacation in Greece to Austria. This now has drastic consequences.

Villach – Ob Camping vacation in Europe Or would you prefer to relax on the beach: In summer, many tourists are drawn abroad again. For a family from Austria, however, a trip to Greece ended in a nightmare. Because the father discovered a “holiday souvenir” while snorkeling and brought it to Austria, he faces up to ten years in prison.

Family from Austria discovers ancient fragments in Greece

The incident happened in the summer of 2019. A 58-year-old man from Villach in Austria in the state of Carinthia spent his family vacation on the Greek island of Rhodes. The turquoise blue sea invites tourists to snorkel every year. So also in this case.

The man’s children discovered fragments of amphorae while snorkeling, which they quickly took to the surface, Austrian media reported unanimously. An extraordinary holiday souvenir, her father must have thought. The 58-year-old decided to take the fragments of the ancient vessels with him to Austria in his luggage. There he probably wanted to have his find appraised by archaeological experts.

Because of antique souvenir: Holidaymakers in Greece face up to ten years in prison

“The man said his children found the fragments while ‘snorkeling’ and initially thought they were worthless souvenirs. Only later did he realize that these could be valuable amphorae,” she said Crown newspaper a detective from the Carinthian State Police Headquarters.

A family father imported antique amphorae from Greece. Now he faces up to ten years in prison. (Iconic image) © Veam/imago

The man had probably not reckoned with the Greek authorities. They initiated criminal proceedings for the illegal export of cultural assets. The father of the family faces up to ten years in prison. The Villach City Police Command took care of the investigation on European orders.

Vacation in Greece is fatal: “Mediterranean countries face high prison sentences”

In January 2023, the police were able to secure eight antique amphorae in the man’s apartment, the regional reported Small newspaper. The fragments from Greece were then handed over to the Greek embassy in Vienna. “We are repeatedly commissioned with investigations for foreign courts. In this case, it was a particular challenge because it was an item of particular cultural value for the country,” the newspaper quoted chief inspector Walter Niedermüller from the Villach city police command as saying.

“In the Mediterranean countries, there is a risk of high prison sentences if you are caught with an ancient object that has just been dug up, dived out of the sea or even just ‘found’,” pointed out the Austrian Federal Criminal Police Office. Such objects are strictly protected. Vacationers should therefore not touch their find and leave it “where they are”. Archaeologists recently found a 16 meter long “Book of the Dead” in an Egyptian tomb. In Niedersachsen researchers discovered a sensational find during excavations. (cheese)