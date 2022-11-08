Madrid. A new study proposes that Homo sapiens It could have been the cause of the extinction of the Neanderthals not because of violence, but because of sex.

Although about 2 percent of the genome of all living people outside of Africa is derived from Neanderthals, there is very little evidence that this process was reversed.

A new article, published in the magazine PalaeoAnthropology, raises the possibility that interbreeding with our ancestors would have reduced the number of Neanderthals reproducing with each other, leading to their eventual extinction.

Although only 32 Neanderthal genomes have been sequenced to date, making it possible that the lack of DNA from Homo sapiens in its genome is actually a sampling quirk, the authors hope that advances in the sequencing technology of that genetic material may resolve this hypothesis by creating more genomes.

Chris Stringer, research leader in human evolution at the Natural History Museum and an author of the study, said in a statement: “Our understanding of the interaction between the Homo sapiens and Neanderthals has become more complex in recent years, but it is still rare to see scientific discussion of how interbreeding between groups occurred.

“We propose that this behavior could have led to the extinction of Neanderthals if they bred regularly with Homo sapiens, which could have eroded its population until it disappeared.”

Neanderthals and the Homo sapiens they split up about 600,000 years ago and evolved in very different parts of the world. Fossils of Neanderthals have been found in Europe and Asia, reaching as far south as Siberia. It is believed that they spent at least 400,000 years evolving in this environment, adapting to a predominantly colder climate than today.

Meanwhile, the ancestors of our species evolved in Africa. At present it is not clear if the Homo sapiens They are direct descendants of a group of ancient African hominids or the result of mixing between different groups spread across the continent.

From the genetic data, it appears that the two species first met when the Homo sapiens it began making occasional forays out of Africa about 250,000 years ago.

“Without knowing exactly how Neanderthals looked or behaved, we can only speculate on what the Homo sapiens would have thought of his relatives,” Stringer added.

“The language differences would probably have been larger than we could imagine, given the temporal depth of the separation, and would have been much larger than between any modern language.”

The language barrier may have been reinforced by the individual attributes of both species, with comparisons of Neanderthal and Homo sapiens suggesting that the brains and vocal apparatus were different.

Neanderthal genomes also show that nearly 600 genes were expressed differently between our species and theirs, particularly those associated with face and voice.

Another notable difference would have been the forehead, as Neanderthals had a prominent brow ridge that could have been used for social communication.

However, the signals these ridges were trying to convey may well have been lost to our ancestors.