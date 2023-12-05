Home page World

From: John Welte

Press Split

A group of four tourists capsized their gondola in Venice because of a selfie. The gondolier had tried to warn them about a daring maneuver.

Venice – The lagoon city of Venice on the Italian Adriatic is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. The “Serenissima” has its charms, especially in the winter months, especially when it is not as busy as in the summer months.

Tourists capsize gondola in Venice for a selfie

Splash! Four Venice tourists went into the cold canal to take a selfie. © Screenshot/Youtube/chioggiaazzurra

A visit to Venice also includes a gondola ride through the canals of the city built on stilts in the lagoon. You glide under the bridges and, for a tip, the gondiolier also contributes a song.

On Sunday, however, the boatman tried to make himself known to four of his guests for other reasons: He was navigating the canal called Rio Verona near the famous La Fenice theater when the four guests started taking selfies while crossing under a bridge.

The fire department recovered the capsized gondola. © Celina Larita/Facebook

When all four of them suddenly crowded on one side, he tried to loudly explain to them that they had to be evenly distributed in the gondola, otherwise there would be disaster. The four guests, who according to Italian reports come from Asia, did not understand or listen. The inevitable happened.

Vendig-Toursiten prevents mistakes: all passengers went to the same side of the gondola at once

The gondola lay on its side, the center of gravity was so far towards the edge that the flat boat eventually tipped over and capsized. All four vacationers and the gondolier landed in the water of the Venice lagoon, which was currently 14 degrees cold. The water in the canals is not always the cleanest because there is no sewerage system. There are only decentralized septic tanks that are pumped out sporadically; the overflow water fills the canals.

The gondolier himself helped the tourists struggling in the water back to the mainland; the Rio di Verona is not particularly deep. However, it is currently only five degrees plus there. The tourists must have been very cold. The portal writes about the consequences of the accident rainews.it: “Given the shallow water depth, nothing dramatic, but a lot of fear and, above all, the cold and the weight of the heavy, soaked clothing made it difficult for the city’s guests to recover.”

Gondola capsizes because of selfie: Italians are ridiculed on social networks

Two videos of the incident are going viral on social networks such as Facebook, TikTok and YouTube, and the ridicule is caustic: “Mobile phones worth at least 5,000 euros were thrown away, how much they must have suffered,” writes a user on YouTube. “A nice refreshment, let’s see if they get it now,” commented one user on Facebook. “A great memory, and then it made the news!” said another. “You have to wear your seatbelt before you drive off,” jokes the next one. And a lady complains: “Venice has become a big playground, the city has lost all of its magic.”

A diver who died on a wreck trip near Genoa on Sunday was less lucky than the capsized Venice tourists. In the summer, the Harry Potter publisher died on a boat trip off the Amalfi Coast in southern Italy.