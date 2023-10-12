Those of us who are fans of science fiction, who have been around for a few years, imagined the future in a different way and not as it has happened as it has become present.

Without going any further, in our futuristic delusions we thought that there would be space shuttles willing to take us on a trip to other planets. And that it would be normal to stay on Venus or Mars and reach the other side of the moon. We imagined a happy world thanks to technological advances; an almost perfect world in which leaving Earth and taking a trip through space would be possible without much effort.

Because making your way to the stars has always been a recurring theme in novels of anticipation since Jules Verne imagined a giant cannon pointing at the Moon where a projectile full of passengers would arrive. Leaving aside the few exceptions, in general, the science fiction novels we read in our adolescence failed to predict the future. For example, no one imagined that we would carry pocket computers as if they were a prosthesis and that those same mini computers would serve us to read the newspaper, to open the door of a hotel or to connect with the rest of the world.

More information

In this case, the exception was the writer Arthur C. Clarke, but it was not in a novel, but In an interview, where he anticipated the future that today is our present. Apart from this elaborate document, there is little to offer so certain. In any case, in some story by Stanislaw Lem starring his quixotic star traveler Ijon Tichy, we find space junk floating uncontrollably, something that is not talked about much and that may sound absurd. However, unfortunately, reality is not so crazy.

Because in space, particularly in Earth orbit, we can find debris of varying sizes, debris belonging to different space missions. Therefore, no matter how much we fill space with satellites and future meeting points, the debris generated in our adventure will always be a problem to take into account, because, unlike what happens in Ijon Tichy’s novels, the stars do not They are space junk incinerators. A little over a year ago we were able to observe the night sky illuminated by the toxic scrap of a Chinese rocket from different points on the peninsula. Things that happen.

As if that were not enough, down here on Earth, we have Point Nemo, named after the famous novel by Jules Verne: 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. It is a point in the South Pacific where the Spaceship Graveyard is located and where Lovecraft imagined the residence of Cthulhu in the terrifying city of R’lyeh, a nightmare place that our cities will have little or nothing to envy from now on. some years.

Going back to the beginning, those of us who have been fans of science fiction for a few years imagined that the future would be built with positive values ​​and not as a dystopian horror story. Our naivety then did not allow us to think negatively and the rude grammar of the present was still far away. However, we still have time to turn to the future.

The stone ax It is a section where Montero Glezwith a desire for prose, exerts its particular siege on scientific reality to demonstrate that science and art are complementary forms of knowledge.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, x and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.