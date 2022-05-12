finland wants to join NATO. After a long wait, Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin made it clear in a joint written statement on Thursday morning that they wanted this step. “Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay,” reads the statement, which was released at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time and 9:00 a.m. Central European time. They both agreed that NATO membership would strengthen Finnish security. “As a member of NATO, Finland would strengthen the whole defense alliance.”

Matthias Wysuwa Political correspondent for northern Germany and Scandinavia based in Hamburg.

Until now, Niinistö and Marin, who, as president and prime minister, are supposed to jointly chart the country’s foreign policy course according to the Finnish constitution, have always avoided expressing their opinion on joining NATO. The debate in Finland quickly picked up speed after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and support for such a step has also grown among the Finns: the country shares a good 1,300 km border with Russia.

How does Sweden decide?

Finland has not been neutral for a long time, the country is in the EU and has already expanded cooperation with NATO after the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014. However, military non-alignment has so far been a central element of Finnish security policy. In the spring there was an important discussion in Finnish society and in Parliament, according to the statement. It took time to find a point of view in Finland, and also for contacts with NATO member states and Sweden. We wanted to give space to this discussion.

However, Finland has not yet submitted an official application to NATO. “We hope,” the statement said, “that the necessary national steps will be taken quickly in the next few days.” Marin’s Social Democrats still have to agree to the move. It is also still being discussed in Parliament and the parliamentary groups. An application could then be made by the beginning of next week at the latest.

By then, the Swedes could also have made up their minds. With the Finnish step, they would be the only ones in the north who were still militarily non-aligned. Here, too, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson’s Social Democrats are to decide on the move on Sunday, and parliament will discuss it on Monday. Admittedly, Andersson has not yet made her stance public. But there is much to suggest that Sweden and Finland might apply for NATO membership together, or with only a few days’ difference.