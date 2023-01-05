The sources said the fast food giant, which left Russia in May, banned its local franchisee from buying meat from Russian suppliers.

Three informed sources told Reuters that the company licensed in Kazakhstan was forced to temporarily close its restaurants in November after cutting ties with Russian companies and running out of supplies.

This exit highlights the supply problems faced by many companies in Kazakhstan in the aftermath of the Russian-Ukrainian war and the Western sanctions against Moscow that followed. Kazakhstan’s neighbor Russia is its main trading partner.

McDonald’s announced its exit from Russia, after more than 30 years of presence in the Russian market. The first McDonald’s branch was opened in Pushkin Square in the center of Moscow in 1990.