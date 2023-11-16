Home page politics

Vladimir Sergiyenko is actually an employee of AfD MP Eugen Schmidt. Now he has to undergo a new security check in the Bundestag because of his proximity to Russia.

Berlin – Due to security concerns, the Bundestag has removed the House ID card of the AfDemployee Vladimir Sergiyenko suspended. This comes from an exclusive report by mirror from Wednesday (November 15th). According to the Bundestag administration, the ID card is currently blocked in such a way that “uncontrolled access by Mr. Sergijenko to the Bundestag properties is excluded,” the report continues.

The reason given for revoking his access authorization was a “background check”. According to a press spokesman for the Bundestag, no further information can be provided at the moment in view of the ongoing proceedings. From the MirrorHowever, research shows that Sergiyenko has close contacts Moscow entertain.

AfD employee locked out: He has to stay outside due to security concerns

Sergiyenko divided Mirror-Inquiry with: “The Bundestag administration has withdrawn the employee ID card and ordered a new security check.” According to the report, the Bundestag administration is said to fear that it could pose a risk to the security of Parliament. The 52-year-old is in the Ukraine born, but now have a Russian passport and German citizenship.

Both Sergiyenko himself and his employer, AfD member of the Bundestag Eugen Schmidt, have appeared on Russian state television in the past. Since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression, Sergiyenko has said loudly Mirror also travel regularly to Moscow. Ukraine placed him on a sanctions list earlier this year.

AfD employees at the door – boss Schmidt defended Russia’s war in Ukraine

Eugen Schmidt appeared on Russian state television in the summer Ukraine war expressed. On the network’s “60 Minutes.” Rossiya-1 The member of the Bundestag didn’t just have it Russia defended, but also criticized the actions of the Federal Republic and NATO. “Russia is in no way a threat to the world,” said Schmidt. We are now simply “harvesting the fruits of NATO’s eastward expansion policy,” as the politician said in fluent Russian.

The ARD magazine Contrasts had also already reported in 2021 that Schmidt portrayed Germany as an unjust state in Russian media: “There is no democracy in Germany. “That is, a single opinion is imposed by the ruling elite, and all other political opinions are suppressed by all possible means,” he is quoted as saying.

AfD representatives openly showed proximity to Russia – employees locked out for the time being

According to information from the Tagesschau, 46-year-old Schmidt originally comes from Kazakhstan and came to Germany in 1999 as a late repatriate. In 2021, he entered the Bundestag for the North Rhine-Westphalia AfD, where he acts as “State Representative for Russian Germans” and manages the “Russian Germans in the AfD” network. (n/a)