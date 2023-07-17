Home page politics

The Ukraine war poses new challenges for international politics. International law must be adapted, says the German Foreign Minister.

New York – Secretary of State Annalena Bärbock (Greens) calls with a view to the Ukraine war a reform of international law. This is necessary to prevent wars of aggression or their originators such as the Russian President Wladimir Putin to be held accountable.

Because of the Ukraine war: Baerbock calls for reform of the International Criminal Court

“No one can wage aggressive war in the 21st century and go unpunished,” she said greens-Politician according to the German press agency before a trip to New York. There she wants to take part in a ceremony at the United Nations (UN) to mark the 25th anniversary of the founding of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and give a speech to the UN Security Council.

“In the eyes of the perpetrators, the ICC is already a sharp sword,” said Baerbock. In the eyes of the victims, he is the hope that their suffering will not go unpunished. “That’s why a gap in law enforcement is particularly painful,” said the minister. In the case of crimes of aggression against “the most precious asset we have: our peace”, the hurdles for prosecution are still too high. International law must do justice to “the realities of the 21st century”.

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, here at a public dialogue in Chemnitz on July 14, calls for international law to be tightened. © IMAGO/Kira Hofmann

Back in January, Baerbock proposed changing the legal basis of the ICC so that the offense of aggressive war could also be prosecuted without restriction. It should be sufficient if the victim state of an aggression falls under the jurisdiction of the court. Currently, only the UN Security Council can decide the case of Ukraine War transferred to the court, since neither Russia nor Ukraine are contracting parties. However, as a permanent member of the Security Council, Russia has a right of veto.

Is there a special tribunal for Russian leaders?

Baerbock also supports the proposal to hold the Russian leadership accountable for the aggressive war against Ukraine by means of a special tribunal. Such a tribunal should be based on Ukrainian law. International elements could include a location abroad, international judges and prosecutors, and a supporting UN General Assembly resolution. According to the federal government, the German position is shared by the other G7 countries and numerous EU members.

Baerbock also criticized: “The barbarity of the Russian war is particularly evident in the fate of the many thousands of children who died from the Ukraine were kidnapped to Russia.” Russia not only childhood, but also future and identity. According to Ukrainian information, approximately 20,000 children were deported by Russian authorities.

International Criminal Court has been investigating Russia since February 2022

In mid-March, the ICC therefore issued arrest warrants against Putin and the Russian child rights commissioner Maria Lwowa-Belowa for war crimes. A summit of the Brics countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) is eagerly awaited in South Africa from August 22nd to 24th. If Putin arrives, he could be arrested.

The ICC launched an investigation into war crimes in Ukraine shortly after Russia’s war of aggression began in February last year. Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan sent the largest team of investigators the court has ever deployed to the war zone. A separate office was also opened in Kiev. (rowa)