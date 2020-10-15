Thailand’s regime declares an intensified state of emergency. Leaders of the protest movement demanding reform of the monarchy are arrested.

BERLIN taz | It had already been feared that Thailand’s regime under the current Prime Minister and former junta leader and coup leader Prayut Chan-ocha would proceed with intensified repression against the protesting youth: a state of emergency that had been imposed immediately before came into force on Thursday at 4 a.m. local time.

Accordingly, gatherings of more than four people are now prohibited. Messages “which could impair national security” are also censored. Leaders of the protest movement have also been arrested, including human rights lawyer Anon Nampa, student Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul and activist Parit Chiwarak. The organization “Thai Lawyers for Human Rights” speaks of at least 27 people arrested. A small protest camp in front of the government seat was disbanded.

Nevertheless, several thousand regime critics gathered on Thursday afternoon at the well-known intersection of Ratchaprasong. The critical news portal used the term “uncooked anger” to describe it Khaosod English the initially peaceful protest.

More than ten years ago at the Ratchaprasong intersection, rallies by the “red shirts” were suppressed, largely supporters of Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was overthrown by the military in 2006. At that time, the current head of government Prayut was Vice-Chief of the Army.

Incident with the Queen’s column as a pretext

His regime now used an event from the previous day as legitimation for the worsening of the emergency that has been in place since March because of the corona pandemic: A car of the royal motorcade, in which Queen Suthida and her stepson, Prince Dipangkorn, were reportedly seated, was protesters on Wednesday been blocked, was the allegation.

Eyewitnesses such as the prominent journalist Pravit Rojanaphruk von Khaosod English contradict: The car was neither blocked nor attacked. The protesters only showed the “three-finger greeting”, borrowed from the blockbuster series “The Hunger Games” in Thailand as a sign of resistance against arbitrary rule. Swear words are also said to have been used.

Pravit and others ask why the police even let the royal column pass on this route along the demonstration and not diverted it. The unpopular King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who, as is well known, prefers to reside in luxury in Bavaria instead of looking after his people in Bangkok, is currently also in his homeland.

Military escalates to pose as a peacemaker

Ultra-royalists had previously mobilized against the protests of the youth. Suthep Thaugsuban, who is notorious for being unscrupulous, also spoke up. As head of the People’s Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC) movement, Suthep led protests against the government of Thaksin’s sister Yingluck Shinawatra in 2013 and 2014.

The deliberate stirring up of chaos and violence on Bangkok’s streets culminated in the coup of May 2014. The military, which then presented itself to the outside world as a peacemaker, was previously a key actor in the escalation.

Since October 1st, Thailand has a new army chief in General Narongphan Jitkaewtae. Like a mantra, he repeated the assurances of his predecessors: he “promised to restore peace in Thai society, to support the development of the country and to remain loyal to and protect the monarchy”, quoted him Bangkok Post shortly before taking office.

Calls for reform of the monarchy had picked up speed since August. In this form they are considered unprecedented to date: On August 10, the sociology student Panusaya read out the “Thammasat Manifesto”, in which the young generation demands, among other things, that it must be possible to investigate the monarch’s misconduct. Also, a head of state should no longer approve military coups in the future.